After an informative but depressing post-election political party meeting, those present came to a solution for future elections procedure. We, Republicans, should copy our Democratic opponents' methods. Present only soundbites, not facts. True facts are not widely disseminated.
To prove this theory, I posed a single question to three diverse young female college students: "Were your abortion rights taken away by the Supreme Court's negative decision on Roe vs. Wade?" Their answer was a definite "yes." My response to their affirmative was: "But the Supreme Court's decision did not rule on abortion and only returned future determinations on this matter to the States." They responded with: "Where did you hear that?"
I countered with, "It's the law.
Perry Green
Manchester