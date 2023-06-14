The Friends of the Ulysses S. Grant Cottage are deeply saddened by the passing of actor, husband, father, friend, and Honorary Trustee Treat Williams.
Treat Williams was a great friend of Grant Cottage and a member of our Board of Trustees. He had been working with Cottage staff and volunteers to produce a one-man show on General Grant, a segment of which he performed at our fundraising Gala last October. His death is a tragic loss to all who knew him personally and who experienced his creative work on stage and screen. Our condolences to his wife, Pam Van Sant, and his two children.
Ulysses S. Grant Cottage State Historic Site
Wilton, N.Y.