Obit Treat Williams

Actor Treat Williams died Monday, June 12, 2023, after a motorcycle crash in Vermont.

 Peter Kramer - KRAPE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Friends of the Ulysses S. Grant Cottage are deeply saddened by the passing of actor, husband, father, friend, and Honorary Trustee Treat Williams.

Treat Williams was a great friend of Grant Cottage and a member of our Board of Trustees. He had been working with Cottage staff and volunteers to produce a one-man show on General Grant, a segment of which he performed at our fundraising Gala last October. His death is a tragic loss to all who knew him personally and who experienced his creative work on stage and screen. Our condolences to his wife, Pam Van Sant, and his two children.

Ulysses S. Grant Cottage State Historic Site

Wilton, N.Y.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.