The Northshire Rescue Squad is sad to report that on May 5, our longtime member Alan Casey, age 57, succumbed to a short-term illness at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, N.Y.
A lifelong resident of the Manchester/Dorset area, Alan attended local schools and graduated from Burr & Burton Seminary (now BBA) in 1984. At age 17, he followed his father to the firehouse, which, combined with his love of the hit show “Emergency,” engrained his devotion and love of helping others.
He began his volunteer firefighting career with the Dorset (and briefly East Dorset) Fire Departments, which lasted more than 40 years. Alan began his work life as a security guard at Bromley Mountain.
Subsequently, after volunteering for the Manchester Rescue Squad, he became employed by both the Arlington Rescue Squad and the Manchester Rescue Squad (now Northshire Rescue Squad). As he continued his education, Alan ultimately reached National Registry AEMT certification. Although he spent most of his spare time at the Fire Dept., he also enjoyed car races, fishing and hunting.
Alan was born on Nov. 25, 1965, to Richard E. & Evelyn M. Casey. He is predeceased by his parents as well as two brothers, James E. and Ronald W. Casey. He is survived by two sisters: Barbara J. Bischoff of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Nancy S. Hoyt of Manchester, as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life for Alan will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Northshire Rescue Squad Building at 64 Jeff Williams Way in Manchester, with a reception immediately following next door at the Manchester Fire Dept.
Donations in Alan’s memory can be made to either the Northshire Rescue Squad or the Dorset Fire Dept.
Linda O’Leary
Manchester