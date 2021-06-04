To the Editor: Now and again, one finds a priest, pastor, or rabbi who works in the area of gun violence prevention and counseling. There is a reason for this. Moses gave us the sixth commandment, “Thou shalt not kill,” and Jesus told Peter to put his sword away.
Something little known about the ancient world is that high priests, in addition to handling national sacrifices, doubled as law enforcement officers. This reflected the general view that people of faith, who kept their promises and agreements, were actively interested in all aspects of life, including good citizenship, equal justice, and competent policing. Moses had his Levite brethren put down an unlawful rebellion, and Jesus counseled against tax revolt and revolutionary Zealot activity. Also, the church has always been the champion of “conscience,” or truthful reporting.
We need more of that in all areas of the community. Religious people and their leaders need to mimic the authors of the faith and take an active part in dealing with gun violence.
Kimball Shinkoskey,
Woods Cross, Utah