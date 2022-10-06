It has been said, “Do something, even if it is wrong.” This is poor advice, yet Proposal 5, seeking to amend the Vermont Constitution, is that kind of reaction to the repeal of Roe v. Wade. A constitutional amendment should be carefully thought out and carefully worded lest the ramifications go far beyond what was intended. The proposed amendment concludes by noting that reproductive rights “shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest….” Further, it claims to be protecting Vermonters’ reproductive rights but never defines what is meant by “reproductive rights.”
Do only women have reproductive rights, or does this apply to men as well? What happens when these rights conflict, for instance, when one parent wants to abort a child and the other parent wants to raise the child?
The protection of conscience would be lost. Health care workers could be held to be in violation of the law for refusing to perform procedures they believe are morally wrong. This would be equivalent to forcing an animal rights advocate to serve hamburgers for supper.
On the other hand, will doctors not be held accountable for doing things we currently consider unethical?
Could an adult claim the right to marry a minor? Will parents be stripped of their rights to teach and guide a teenager through a personal crises as they grow up?
Most of us would think, no that is not what this proposal is about. But abortion is already legal in Vermont, so a constitutional amendment is not necessary to ensure that. By making this open-ended amendment a part of our constitution, we will allow anyone to interpret the idea of reproductive rights in any way they choose. Instead of protecting our rights and the rights of those who come after us, we are handing them away.
No matter what your belief on the issue of abortion may be, this amendment is a bad idea. I urge you to think this through carefully and reject Prop. 5.
Deanna Williams
Bennington