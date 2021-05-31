To the Editor: Time is of the essence when you need first responders. Once we are dispatched, we do our very best to get to the scene as quickly and safely as possible. Unfortunately, unless the house is going up in flames or someone is standing outside waving to us, it can be hard to find the exact location because house numbers, if they exist, are not visible. Happily, the solution to this problem is simple: reflective numbers on your house make it easy to see from the curb.
For your convenience and safety, the Bennington Fire Department is pleased to be selling reflective numbers. Simply putting these reflective numbers on an easy to spot location on your house or building saves precious time bringing the assistance you need.
The funds generated from the sale of these numbers will be used toward our on-going fire prevention programs. The numbers measure 3 inches by 2 inches. They are very easy to apply. Just pull off the backing and stick them where they will be easily visible from the street.
The cost is a modest $3 per number. There are two ways order your numbers:
Send a check, made payable to the Bennington Fire Department, for the amount of numbers you want to the Bennington Fire Department, 118 South Street, Bennington 05201. Include a stamped, self addressed return envelope. Don't forget to tell us what numbers you need.
Or you can email us at bennfirenumbers@gmail.com with the specific numbers you want and we will arrange a time for you to pick them up at the firehouse.
Thank you for your support!
Rabbi Howard A Cohen,
Bennington
The writer is a chaplain and retired deputy chief with the Bennington Fire Department.