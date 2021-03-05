To the Editor: Recent letters to the editor (February 24, 25, 28) have helped keep the discussions of climate change and plastics pollution ongoing. And out of necessity. We are experiencing climate change. Awareness is increasing connecting plastics production and use, and subsequent pollution when talking about climate and our environment. No longer using single-use plastic bags has been a very important step that we are taking locally, and doing well at. Less plastic use means less trash landfilled (75 percent of plastic waste currently); less burning (15 percent of plastic waste currently). We can do more to recycle (10 percent of plastic used), but ultimately less is more when managing plastic production, use and resulting pollution and how our climate and environment can be helped. (Source: USEPA, 2018).
Richard Jorgensen,
Shaftsbury