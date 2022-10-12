Numerous Republican party members and many local and regional party leaders from around the state are supporting Ericka Redic for U.S. Congress. Redic is seen as the “true” Republican candidate in that race.
Redic is running against progressive Democrat Becca Balint and Liam Madden, who distances himself from the Republican party and its platform.
Republicans supporting Redic know she stands for the values of the Vermont Republican Party and its platform:
• supports our U.S. Constitution and will protect our constitutional rights
• economic growth and energy independence
• pro-life, also opposes Article 22/Prop. 5
• pro-2A, NRA "A" rating
• and a fighter for our First Amendment
We urge all Vermont voters to be informed about the candidates for the U.S. congressional race and consider Ericka Redic as the candidate who best represents Vermont traditional values.
Carol and Tony Dupont
Manchester
and 63 other signing Vermonters