Rawling, Bisson, Jarvis for Ponwal select board
To the Editor: As a former member of the Pownal selectboard, I know first-hand the commitment the job brings. I learned so much not just about the workings of town government, but about the people that I worked with and for. I was on the board with Bob Jarvis. I found him to be fair, honest and a positive addition to the board. I also got to see the dedication of employees like our town clerk, administrative assistant, and other office staff. Conversely, I saw first-hand other individuals that brought disappointment, disrespect, and interference to our jobs. They do not deserve a seat at the table. I believe this year has been a year of growth, and success due to Angie Rawling, Ron Bisson and Bob Jarvis being on the board. I respect them and put my full support behind them. I urge you to vote for them. I also feel to move forward in a healthy progression we should vote no on Article 13 regarding the internal auditors. It was an expensive lesson that we need to learn from.
Warmly,
Elizabeth Rowe,
Pownal
The writer is a former Pownal select board member.