To the Editor: I would like to be civil. I would like to be pleasant, understanding, and conciliatory, but at some point denying science at the expense of our children's health is a sufficient affront to be none of those.
Apparently the government of the Town of Bennington entirely willfully wishes to ignore the cumulative knowledge of 6,724 summaries of individual scientific studies on the effects of electromagnetic fields. As was reported days ago in the Times, a recent research review on the health risks of Radio Frequency Radiation (RFR), involving independent verification based on 5,400 studies in the MedLine database, concludes that “the literature shows there is much valid reason for concern about potential adverse health effects from both 4G and 5G technology” and that extant research “should be viewed as extremely conservative, substantially underestimating the adverse impacts of this new technology.” The Town was made aware of the situation weeks ago.
Allowing unopposed the installation on town property of a 5G canister antenna adjacent to the newly christened children's splash park in the center of town is, at very least, a dereliction of their duty. Don't believe me. Review what the State of New Hampshire has said, as but one example. http://www.gencourt.state.nh. Other examples are the open letter of the American Academy of Environmental Medicine and the position of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), representing 60,000 pediatricians. The aggregate of the science is unequivocal. And the industry knows it. That is why the wireless broadband companies are unable to buy liability insurance for the health consequences of the services they sell.
The State's Public Utility Commission must rubber stamp whatever AT&T puts before them. Only the Town's intervention could just possibly move AT&T to withdraw. The Town of Bennington Planning Office can be reached at 442-1037. With apologies for my exasperation.
Kim Hall,
North Bennington