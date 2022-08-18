I am writing in response to Jackie Kelly's letter to the editor in the Aug. 12 edition of the Banner. It seems to me that the people of our town should have the opportunity to express their opinion through a vote on where and what our money is spent. Doing one project's phase one and then moving on to another project before completing the rest of the first makes no sense to me. In addition, I question why the town is funding a privately owned property in lieu of completing the Rec Center.
This should be put to the vote in November.
Jack Frielingsdorf
Bennington