Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

I am writing in response to Jackie Kelly's letter to the editor in the Aug. 12 edition of the Banner. It seems to me that the people of our town should have the opportunity to express their opinion through a vote on where and what our money is spent. Doing one project's phase one and then moving on to another project before completing the rest of the first makes no sense to me. In addition, I question why the town is funding a privately owned property in lieu of completing the Rec Center.

This should be put to the vote in November.

Jack Frielingsdorf

Bennington

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.