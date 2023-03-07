I am a former faculty member at Long Trail School and a former coach. I was proud to work at Long Trail for many reasons, including our inclusiveness of students regardless of gender. But this is not really something to be proud of. Recognizing students for who they are and guaranteeing their rights to full participation should be the norm.
It is my hope that the Vermont Principals' Association will take the right step and sanction Mid Vermont Christian School. No school should be able to choose not to play based on an opposing student's identity. If this decision had been based on race, the appropriate response would be clear. Gender should be no different.
Kenneth Mulder
South Hadley, Mass.