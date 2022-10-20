Contrary to what the proponents are saying in their advertisement currently saturating the broadcast air waves, Proposition 5 - Article 22 is not the Vermont way. I'm a Vermonter, born here in 1949, and I'm appalled that the writer of this ad is portraying this "anything goes" as the Vermont Way. I believe there is a large contingent of conservative and moderate Vermonters who recognize that killing an unborn developing human being after 22 weeks (current law) is immoral.
The Vermont way is one that is considerate and respectful of other citizens whose moral values find allowing the unborn to be killed in the third trimester without medical reason to be murder. Curiously there is no mention of abortion in this proposed amendment, nor any provision to address the rights of the unborn, and if allowed to pass, allows at the whim of the mother to kill the unborn at any stage of her pregnancy. Furthermore, for the Legislature to create this proposed amendment without the ability to modify it or regulate its intent in the future is irresponsible and inconsiderate for the next group of representatives elected to the Legislature. There is no provision for an ethics committee (current law includes) to provide guidance for physicians.
For these reasons, this proposed ill-conceived amendment deserves a No vote.
Ed Donnis
Bennington