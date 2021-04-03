To the Editor: I am a retired physician and medical scientist that supports reproductive choice as legalized in the Supreme Court ruling Roe v Wade. I have been a volunteer for Planned Parenthood in the past and know first hand the importance of the ability for patients to control their reproductive lives with adequate birth control and access to abortion. Reproductive choice is under serious threat in many states and your state senators support for Prop 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, is an important part of protecting choice in Vermont. Since Prop 5 has not been finalized, I recommend that you to contact your state senators and urge them to support the Reproductive Liberty Amendment to Vermont’s Constitution.
It is important to note that induced abortion is 10 or more times safer for the pregnant woman than a natural delivery at term. This consideration is especially relevant, when the fetus has been diagnosed with a condition that will cause still birth or neonatal death. It is morally indefensible to force a pregnant woman with a doomed fetus to incur that risk of going to term. Yet there are various legislative proposals in America that would do exactly that. Prop 5 would guarantee all people in Vermont the liberty to become pregnant and carry a pregnancy to term; choose abortion; choose or refuse sterilization; and to choose or refuse contraception.
Please support the Reproductive Liberty Amendment to the Vermont Constitution.
Solon Rhode MD,
North Bennington