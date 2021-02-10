To the Editor: I appreciate the journey down memory lane after Ms. Lauzon’s letter to the Banner. I look back fondly, just before V-Day, over the last 30 years since meeting my husband while performing in a German production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Madonna Era. Costume Designers. What can I say? Good times!
We are so fortunate our multitude of life experiences brought us to Pownal. After performing professionally, I managed multiple multi-million-dollar Broadway shows. Then at Williams, I overhauled the music department events and was ultimately replaced by two full-time men when I departed to run my own business.
My visions for Pownal include significantly more transparency, listening, decreased spending, and increased grant asking with a new economic development committee. We have a vote that may approve a new town office. If it passes, we get moving or else we find another solution and get it done. There are some potential major changes in the format of town staff with elected vs. appointed positions. We have a lot of work ahead.
The board finally admitted that we are voting on the new town office again due to a mistake. Mistakes happen. Humans are human. Hiding them? Under the cloak of Executive Session? THAT is my issue.
The board held their first public hearing about it WITHOUT a taxation plan in place and discussion of completely changing what was promised the first time around. THAT is my issue.
The internal auditors did not make the decision to go into a forensic audit, the last Selectboard did. I do not begrudge their decision, but why was it all discussed in Executive Session? Did the board sit down with the office staff and ask them about the discrepancies? Any large fiscal business should have more eyes on the books. This year we have not had that. THAT is my issue.
We remain in the grips of a pandemic. Have we forgotten that this board spent countless hours, months, energy, and we don’t know how much money on legal for a badly timed ATV ordinance? They could have saved immensely by doing an advisory vote and learning that the majority of our citizens support ATV riding but not opening the majority of our roads.
It’s time to listen. And that is what I promise to do if elected. Sixty-eight executive sessions in 52 meetings. Time to stop that.
Finally, I endorse Mike Slattery for the three-year position.
Jenny Dewar,
Pownal
The writer is a Pownal justice of the peace and candidate for the Select Board.