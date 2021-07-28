Postmaster seems bent on destroying postal system
To the Editor:
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy seems bent on destroying the United States Postal System.
The consequences of his efforts have already become obvious in our area. We now feel lucky if you have our mail delivered two or three times a week. What does this mean for bills delayed or never delivered at all?
A bill from our plumber never arrived. It took a while before anyone realized it hadn’t arrived, so the plumber ended up waiting a very long time to get paid.
I recently mailed back some merchandise to the seller. I dropped it off at our local PO on June 15th. When I failed to receive a refund after a month, I asked a seller’s customer service rep to look into the matter. I was told that the box I dropped off at our PO on June 15 had not left the post office until July 19th.
How many late fees will people rack up for delayed payment of bills? What about people who fill their prescriptions through the mail? What about voting by mail?
The postmaster in Bennington told me to be patient, but being patient is not going to solve our problem.
Adding insult to injury, DeJoy is raising postal rates while doing his best to destroy our postal system by shedding workers, destroying sorting machines and mailboxes, generally delaying mail delivery.
And thanks to a convoluted law, firing him is near impossible. America in the time of Trump. Corrupt and dysfunctional.
Lodiza LePore
Bennington