To the editor:
Thank you for the article on Post Office hiring (Aug. 26, 2021). This is an issue that needs press coverage.
We didn’t get postal service the last three days, something that has been all too common on our rural route since last December. In our long lives, we’ve lived in many places in the U.S., and never experienced this before. Until December, we could count on mail delivery.
We suspect that the main problems lie in Washington. Politicians have decided that the Post Office is old-fashioned and should be starved of resources. However, we feel the postal workforce should be large enough to cover for workers on vacation or sick leave. It is not large enough now. Some degree of redundancy and more use of overtime pay are obvious ways to help the situation.
We’ve read that the USPS long-term plan calls for slowing the delivery of first class mail. We think faster delivery would serve the country better.
Six day a week mail delivery is essential to households, especially in rural areas, when so many important documents and medicines are delivered by mail.
We receive high quality customer service from our North Bennington Post Office, which is not responsible for the delivery problems. The North Bennington employees have gone far beyond the norm in responding to our frustration over inadequate delivery service. We thank them for their constant patience. That branch continues to be the heart of the village of North Bennington.
John Dyck and Beth Hardesty
North Bennington