To the Editor: This is a letter I sent to Governor Phil Scott this week.
Dear Governor Scott: I am writing today to urge you to immediately arrange for the vaccination of every person incarcerated in Vermont, and every employee of the corrections system in Vermont. This should have been done when the vaccine first became available. People in congregant living, as you know, are essentially sitting ducks. Vermont inmates and detainees do not deserve less than humane treatment, and in these extraordinary circumstances, actually deserve — no, must be — afforded extra-humane treatment. Anything less is tacit acceptance that it is O.K. for these prisoners to receive non-judicially imposed death sentences. I applaud and am grateful for the straight dealing, thoughtfulness and transparency you have demonstrated unfailingly during this last terrible year. I have never had kinder words to say about a Republican! But this is one instance in which you have failed us. I beg you to take action swiftly. Thank you for your attention to this letter, and for all you are doing to keep Vermont strong and safe. Sincerely, Amelia W. Silver, Esq.
For readers of The Banner who would like to advocate for the essential rights of our inmate population, contact the ACLU of Vermont www.acluvt.org or Vermonters for Criminal Justice reform https://www.vcjr.org/
Amelia Wood Silver,
Bennington