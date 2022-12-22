It was recently announced to the residents of Gypsy Lane by the town of Bennington that the name of our road would have to be changed because the term “gypsy” was felt to be a derogatory name for a small population of people of Eastern European descent. This is part of the town’s implementation to improve diversity and inclusivity through the recently adopted Vision statement. The residents of Gypsy Lane subsequently filed a petition with the town to reconsider this decision.
This change would create long-term disruption and frustration for an already understaffed mail delivery system in our town. It would also cause an excessive amount of effort and expense to make address changes to tax forms, mortgages, titles, bank accounts, credit cards, Social Security, insurance companies, employers, financial institutions, legal forms, professional societies, friends and the list goes on. Not receiving a tax form could have significant financial consequences. Our older children, who use our address as a home base, would also be affected.
Although we understand the international level entomological decision to change the name of the gypsy moth, a destructive insect, we do not believe the name Gypsy Lane must be considered inappropriate or derogatory at our rural community level. This is a very subjective judgment that is being made by a few about what others might possibly think. We believe this decision is inappropriate, considering the effect that this unnecessary transition would have on the taxpaying citizens of Gypsy Lane.
Although encouraging equality is vital for our community, please don’t let this type of extreme thinking lead to changing our street names, such as Jefferson Heights and Washington Avenue. The Select Board is planning to hold a future public hearing on names of streets with derogatory names. Just think, if someone comes up with a derogatory reason, the next street change could be your own.
Scott Frost
Bennington