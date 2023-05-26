To the Editor:
What important thing would you give up if you thought it would help reduce the climate crisis? All of us will have some hard decisions to make about the way we live and travel. How about giving up buying new clothes and only purchasing from Goodwill or other recycling sites. Or would you rather stop eating meat which we know is an important stress on the environment.
Well, David Feurzeig, a professor of music at UVM, and a well known musician playing piano with orchestras around the world, has a made a hard decision that is far reaching in his profession. His decision was to stop flying to concert dates because flying is one of the most carbon intensive ways to travel. He decided instead of flying he would play a concert in every town in Vermont, traveling in his EV car. This Saturday he will be playing in Bennington as part of his “Play Every Town” plan.
Feurzeig composes and plays classical music but he also has won awards for his composing and playing ragtime, jazz and popular music. This make it seem natural for him to team up with Matt Edwards, a local teacher and pianist who plays Louisiana rhythm and blues, pop and leads the band Buck2Fifty.
Check it out at Second Congregational church at 3 p.m. on Saturday. You’ll love it!
Barbara True-Weber
Pownal