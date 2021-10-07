I read the article “How Single-Use Plastics are Driving Climate Change” and wanted to respond with some information for anyone who wants to learn more about the often-obscured side of plastic production.
I am currently taking a course at Bennington College about plastic waste, and what I’ve learned so far has been mind-blowing. For instance, did you know that many items advertised as recyclable are not actually recycled? If you look at the recycling icon on a disposable plastic container, you will notice a number. The only plastics that are consistently accepted by U.S. recycling programs are those with the number 1, 2, or sometimes 7.
Furthermore, less than 10 percent of U.S. plastic is recycled; many plastic items, particularly single-use, are completely infeasible to recycle and are either burned — releasing many hazardous chemicals into the air, including dioxins — or pile up in the landfills of the countries where the U.S. ships its waste. Speaking of which, the U.S. ships around 50 percent of its plastic waste to countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and India — which coincidentally are countries that are cited as producing the most plastic pollution.
I urge those reading this to check out the Emmy-winning film “The Story of Plastic”, which is available to watch for free on YouTube for the time being. Everyone has a right to know these things, especially when pollution on a global scale is poised to get worse in the future.
Holly MacMullen
Bennington