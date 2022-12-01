Pity John the Baptist today
To the editor: Recently I trod the Abraham Path in Palestine, stepping aside to let camels pass, spying the cave dwellers, their Toyota pickups crowding the entrance, and squinting to discern the faint impression of deceased rivers.
The River Jordan is at ten percent of its former flow.
This is due, to some extent, to Earth’s geo-cycles. But humans’ burning fossil fuels is creating a Hell of the Holy Land.
If today John the Baptist plied his trade, he would be burdened by a backpack full of bottled water. And his followers? Where are the still waters? Where are the green pastures to salve their souls?
Robert Nowak
Bennington, Nov. 28