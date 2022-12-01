Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Pity John the Baptist today

To the editor: Recently I trod the Abraham Path in Palestine, stepping aside to let camels pass, spying the cave dwellers, their Toyota pickups crowding the entrance, and squinting to discern the faint impression of deceased rivers.

The River Jordan is at ten percent of its former flow.

This is due, to some extent, to Earth’s geo-cycles. But humans’ burning fossil fuels is creating a Hell of the Holy Land.

If today John the Baptist plied his trade, he would be burdened by a backpack full of bottled water. And his followers? Where are the still waters? Where are the green pastures to salve their souls?

Robert Nowak

Bennington, Nov. 28

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.