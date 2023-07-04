I read an article about the closing of the People's Park for what sounds like highly necessary cleaning. It is disturbing to read about used needles and human feces found on the grounds. Would it not be possible to securely mount a sharps box in the area as well as a porta-potty? The homeless in our town should be able to live with dignity. Where are they supposed to go when there are no public restrooms? And why is that?
We try to encourage people to spend time on Main Street. We have a splash park and now there is talk of a skateboard park. Wonderful! Children and teens need free, safe places to hang out, as well as fun activities. But where are the restrooms?
Cynthia Hall
North Bennington