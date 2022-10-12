Each year PAVE, Project Against Violent Encounters, holds a fundraising event in October to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness month. In the past, these fundraising events were a wine tasting or chocolate fest, but with COVID concerns, we found that a basket raffle was just as successful and much more social-distancing friendly. Last year, we had great success putting together baskets from local business owners, which included products, services and gift certificates.
This year, local businesses have again stepped up and supplied even more wonderful products, services, and/or gift certificates. We are so appreciative of their generosity. Our ability to offer a diverse range of domestic violence prevention and support services rests on the support of community partners.
Thank you, community businesses; without your support, we cannot offer the comprehensive services needed to help keep domestic violence survivors safe and moving forward.
Please visit us at pavebennington.com.
Michael Dreiblatt
PAVE assistant director
Manchester Center