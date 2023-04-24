A bill likely to damage all of Bennington County’s 10 independent schools has been passed by the Vermont House of Representatives and is now under consideration in the Senate Education Committee. The committee likely will wrap up its work, edit the bill and vote it out of committee by the end of this week.
H.483 started out with good intentions to protect independent school students from discrimination, but while in the House, it accumulated a mishmash of added anti-independent school and anti-school choice provisions. Those provisions would interfere with schools’ enrollment processes, impose one-sided requirements for student information sharing with sending public school districts, interfere in schools’ internal financial management practices and mandate the Agency of Education to search all laws, rules and policies applying to public school to see if any can be applied to independent schools (in other words, searching for solutions to problems that are not known to exist).
Bennington County voters who believe in the value and importance of the county’s independent schools should express their opposition to H.438 by email to their state senators (Sen. Brian Campion, bcampion@leg.state.vt.us, and Sen. Dick Sears, rsears@leg.state.vt.us) this week before the bill leaves the Senate Education Committee.
Mill Moore
Vermont Independent Schools Association
executive director
Hartland