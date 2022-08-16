To the editor: I'm grateful to have made it through last week's primary, and I thank each and every person who supported me.
I also want to commend all who stepped up to run and congratulate those who were successful on Tuesday. It's not easy to put yourself out there in order to help make Vermont a better place.
I went into this Primary knowing the big-ticket races on the Democratic ballot would impact turnout on the Republican ballot. So, I want to thank those who've stuck by my side over the last six years and the thousands of Vermonters who kindly wrote me in for the Democratic nomination, regardless of partisan affiliation.
While the outcomes of some of the races were surprising, our success shows that Vermonters are still truly independent in spirit.
Vermonters want leaders that - regardless of partisan politics - treat others with dignity and respect, listen to their concerns, and work to do the right thing, even when it's difficult and not politically popular.
As I look ahead to the general election, I'll do what I've always done by running a positive, issues-based campaign -- talking with Vermonters about the things that matter most and working every day to grow the economy, make Vermont more affordable, and protect the vulnerable.
Every campaign is about choices, and this year is no different. With worldwide inflation and economic uncertainty, it's never been more important to have a seasoned team and a steady hand at the wheel.
Thank you again for your support and for proving that Vermonters value leadership that puts principle ahead of politics.
Gov. Phil Scott