To the Editor: Proud boys?
I’d rather be proud to be a man. One who accepts the fact that my childhood was far from perfect, that this life is far from perfect. That I need help from another person/s from time to time to deal with the scary places and feelings in my gut. The same feelings that overwhelm me with hints and jabs to the effect that I’m small, powerless and worthless compared to them, feeding me seductive, deflective stories that “others” are my enemy.
I would rather be a spiritual warrior, to know that sometimes I have to sit still with myself and shake, cry and grieve my way to a humble, painful place of knowing who I can be, freed from the darkness within me that’s been running the show.
I don’t think that what I’m suggesting is a privileged persons’ bulls---t. If one can afford a semi-automatic killing machine, not to mention all of the other trappings that I’ve seen, then one can afford to find another road to travel down. In laying down all of these trappings one won’t end up looking quite like the glamorous hero one imagined oneself to be, but they might actually realize that they have become a man. Being able to draw a line in the sand with their internal enemies, they have left their boyhood behind and begun contributing what the world truly has need of: action based upon compassion, cooperation and kindness as well as standing up to what truly needs standing up to with firmness based upon self knowledge and a true heart.
Proud to be a man.
There are many such men. They might be a little quieter, but they are easy enough to find if one seeks them. We are all in this together.
T. Breeze Verdant,
Williamsville