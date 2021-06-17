To the Editor: Tom Steffen was a fan and a huge supporter of Oldcastle Theatre Company since the 1970s, when Oldcastle was in residence at Southern Vermont College. Tom served on the Oldcastle board of directors for many years, including a stint as president. It is safe to say that over our 49-year history, Tom and his wife, Nancy Jean, saw virtually every show we produced.
In particular Tom loved our production of the musical “Jaques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris” in 1982. He and Southern Vermont College president Tom Gee had an ongoing competition to see who came more often to see the show. The two Toms had T-shirts emblazoned with the question: “How many times have you seen Jaques Brel...?” that they would wear to performances.
Tom and Nancy Jean housed countless Oldcastle actors and stage managers over the years. Visiting artists lucky enough to land there for several weeks while working on a show were also always welcomed to share the wonderful home-cooked meals served by the Steffens.
Over the past four decades Tom and Nancy Jean Steffen have been among the most loyal, generous, and engaged supporters of Oldcastle and all of us at BPAC and Oldcastle honor Tom Steffen and his memory.
Nathan Stith,
Bennington
The writer is the artistic director of the Oldcastle Theatre Company.