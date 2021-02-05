To the Editor: Last year, I got about 200 signatures to help get the option of a mayoral form of government on the ballot again in March.
This is before I found out that town officials and the YMCA want to take the Senior Citizen building on Pleasant Street away from the seniors and make the seniors go to the Benn High on Main Street.
Why weren’t there any meetings where citizens could ask questions about this change? Didn’t someone donate the building that seniors currently use to the Town of Bennington decades ago to be used for seniors?
I have been active at the Senior Center for six years. I have volunteered many hours as other seniors have to help keep costs down at the Senior Center. Some of the seniors have helped pay the town budget for over 50 years.
Two years ago there was talk that young children would be at the Senior Center in the early mornings and afternoons. It was decided that it wouldn’t be safe for seniors, especially during cold and flu season. Why is it suddenly okay for seniors to mix with everyone at the Benn High?
The Walloomsac Apartments are right next to the Senior Center. It is convenient for seniors to walk to the Senior Center. There is also plenty of parking close by.
There isn’t much parking at or near the Benn High. Isn’t there going to be apartments there? Won’t the tenants get the parking spaces?
I’ve gone to many Select Board meetings over the past years and asked questions about how the town spends money.
How did a group of people get town officials to work with them so that hikers on the trails in Woodford can camp on the Recreation Center property and use the shower facilities inside the building? Do people in Bennington know about this plan? Would any school in Bennington let this happen on their property? It seems that hikers from across the country have more rights than seniors in Bennington.
I will vote for the mayor on the ballot in March. Hopefully we can find someone to listen to and be honest with the citizens again.
I will also vote against the town budget so maybe Bennington can become affordable like it used to be.
Rose Telford,
North Bennington