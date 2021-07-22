To the Editor: Your article regarding the proposed solar project on Richville Road in Manchester is beyond biased. It is so one-sided, with no effort being made to present both sides of this project.
No residents of Manchester other than the planning director were contacted. We’re not just a “bunch of noise-making people,” but rather we’re residents from all over Manchester who do find this project “offends the sensibilities of the average person.”
Your reporter did a very poor job of presenting all of the facts from both sides.
Dom Penge,
Manchester Center