To the Editor: Your article regarding the proposed solar project on Richville Road in Manchester is beyond biased. It is so one-sided, with no effort being made to present both sides of this project.

No residents of Manchester other than the planning director were contacted. We’re not just a “bunch of noise-making people,” but rather we’re residents from all over Manchester who do find this project “offends the sensibilities of the average person.”

Your reporter did a very poor job of presenting all of the facts from both sides.

Dom Penge,

Manchester Center

