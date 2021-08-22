To the editor: At Everyone's Books in Brattleboro, we have a carefully curated selection of titles. Since the pandemic has raged upon us, we have tried to keep the community in mind with safe practices including a fully vaccinated staff as well as masking. We also carry a large selection of books for all ages on what is known about COVID and how we can stay as healthy as possible during this time.
So in the last few weeks, we have gotten a small number of orders for books that we (owners and staff) find dangerous and full of untruths written by anti-vaxxers. "The Truth About COVID-19" is written by the multimillionaire Joseph Mercola, who has made a fortune on questionable treatments and supplements. He endorsed the frequent use of tanning beds as healthy and (of course) sold them at a hefty profit, until he was forced to repurchase millions of dollars of dangerous, potentially melanoma causing cancer beds.
What has shocked me as a bookseller is that our Vermont based publisher, Chelsea Green, has chosen to sell and endorse enthusiastically this man's lie-filled book. He is totally anti-vax and anti-mask, and claims that COVID is preventable using his natural therapies. It is incomprehensible that a publisher we have relied on for high quality books on green building, organic growing and healthy food alternatives is now one we will be very wary of in the future. Margot Baldwin, the owner and publisher, raved about this book in a recent web article.
Mercola's book caters to those who are not forced to face COVID daily. Wealthy Americans can work from home, pay others to expose themselves to COVID by having their needs and wants delivered and be treated in an advanced hospital system. Do they care about the billions of poor folks around the world who will sicken and die because they need vaccines, because anti-vaxxers are facilitating the spread of disease and allowing lethal variants to evolve, because they have no health care, because they are not on the front lines themselves?
For those who refuse the jab and refuse the mask, please stay away. We on the front lines want to stay disease free.
Nancy Braus
Everyone's Books
Brattleboro