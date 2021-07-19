To the Editor: I really looked forward to reading Vermont’s secretary of state's opinion regarding “Our Democracy at a Crossroads.” He was reassuring that our election in Vermont was “one of the most the most secure and most scrutinized election in U.S. history.” Really? I would have been assured by 1) an explanation of how state election officials managed chain of control problems with ballots mailed to all Vermonters because once a ballot (which is the equivalent of a negotiable instrument) is in the mail, the election board has lost control of the ballot; 2) were election rolls purged to avoid sending ballots to those who moved or passed away since the last election?; and 3) how did they ensure that some voters did not vote twice as some voters received a mail-in ballot from the state and another ballot because they requested one? Why did Mr. Condos seem so reassuring even though he never explained the steps Vermont took ensure our elections were secure?
More puzzling was his endorsement of the federal government's takeover of elections. After telling us how secure our state's voting was, he is recommending that the federal government control elections, which is unconstitutional. Let me see, the party in power gets to control the election process. Call me crazy, but isn’t that like having the fox guard the henhouse? So Jim is promoting ideas which not only contradict the U.S. Constitution, but also will lead to potentially more political/voting manipulation. I believe Jim is the one promoting false ideas.
Respectfully,
Eric Salat,
Manchester