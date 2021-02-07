Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the Editor: I have been disappointed to hear the number of people who, in the name of national unity, are minimizing the fiasco of January 6. Trespassing, vandalism, stealing, or assault, deserve measured consequences, albeit very different consequences. As a former teacher, and parent forever, I have seen how fair responses support moving forward in a positive and unifying way.

Imagine how you would feel if trespassing, vandalism, stealing, or assault happened in your house? Oh, wait. It did happen in your house.

Paul Weber,

Townshend

