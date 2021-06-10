To the Editor: I have a difference of opinion about the commentary written by Micheline Maynard on June 1 concerning restaurant work and why jobs are going unfilled. In her words, “restaurant work sucks, is kind of awful and demeaning." I am proud to say that I put myself through nursing school with one of those restaurant jobs. I also bought myself a 1973 VW Bug. The best part is I met my husband, who was working as a cook at that very same restaurant. To this day we talk fondly of those early days and don’t regret a thing.
She also expressed an opinion that employees were insulted that restaurants were pared down to a skeleton crew. Maybe they were trying to keep their doors opened so that the employees would have a job to come back to.
You should take pride in any job that you are working at today. The satisfaction that you receive from putting in a hard days work cannot be measured. Be it a teacher, bus driver, nurse or restaurant worker as long as you are doing it to the best of your ability that is all that matters. No job is demeaning.
Sarabeth Ward,
Bennington