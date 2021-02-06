To the Editor: Here is what I can say about the original [Pownal town office] bond vote warning:
A few months ago, when it became clear that we would need to bring the project back to the voters because of cost increases, we started speaking with our bond attorney to get ready to bring it back to the voters.
As part of his work in preparing the town for a new bond vote, he asked for the documents on the previous vote. After looking at that, he informed us that the previous vote had a technical failure. This is only the second bond vote the town has done in 20-plus years.
The technical failure was that it was warned like a special election, not like a bond special election. A bond special vote requires three warnings three weeks apart in the same place. The previous vote was only warned once in the way that a special election would be.
Therefore, if we were going to stick with the original vote, we would have needed to certify the original bond of $600,000. Our bond attorney told us this is a common warning mistake. However, since we were going to ask for $90,000 more on the bond (as we originally planned), a certification didn’t even matter. We were just going to do a new bond vote.
When Linda [Sciarappa] and Rebecca [Dragon] presented the idea of using undesignated funds instead of adding to the bond, we then had to go back to certifying the original vote.
Personally, I didn’t feel like it was necessary or beneficial to make an issue of a failed warning, when it didn’t matter in the end. It still needed to go back to the voters. That is the HOW and WHY we need a certification.
But we will not discuss the WHO. We don’t want to participate in public shaming of any present or past officials who were involved in the original warning. There was a failure to relay correct information to those handling the warning, and it isn’t fair or beneficial to create an issue of that when here we are more than a year later, and we need the extra funds to complete the project.
We are working very closely with our bond attorney to ensure all of our warnings are correct and legal.
Michael Gardner,
Pownal
The writer is a member of the Pownal Select Board.