To the Editor:
On July 19, Vermont celebrated the return of Amtrak’s Vermonter and Ethan Allen Express trains with $1 fares and 14 events in three states and the Vermonter’s highest ridership in 26 years. However, on the same date, without fanfare, Vermont Translines started direct buses from Burlington to Middlebury, Rutland, Manchester, Bennington, and Albany, with an Amtrak link to New York City, a first in years.
This new bus will allow residents to savor day trips along the Albany - NY City Corridor. Further, Vermont residents and tourists along the entire Northeast Corridor and even Virginia can link up in a single day! Finally, tourists can do a grand loop (Manchester-Bennington--Albany-New York City-New Haven-Essex Junction-Burlington-Manchester), clockwise or counter-clockwise, an unprecedented tourist draw. Amtrak allows riders to book all travel directly through its website, a great convenience.
Manchester’s, Bennington’s, and Vermont’s tourism industry should immediately publicize the new option for accessing Southwestern Vermont through this new, twice daily, bus/train combination and the existing Vermonter. Lodgings should quickly update their websites to reflect the existence of the two public transportation options, the station addresses, and how to link between stations and their establishments.
While the return of Amtrak was an historic cause for celebration, the two new, roundtrip, bus/train options are also equally a cause for celebration. With proper promotion, the new Burlington-Manchester-Bennington-Albany Bus can be a permanent driver of the region’s and state’s economies.
Dan Peacock
Surry, N.H.