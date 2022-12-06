Another year is ending, in some ways, better than last year and in other ways, not. Our world’s climate continues to change, with regular reports of fire, drought, floods and famine occurring here in our country and around the globe. But with the start of each new year, we begin with the hope for better things to come.
As our climate continues to change, there is hope. Yes, hope. Climate change is happening but can be slowed and can be stopped. To further our hope of a better future without the disasters increasingly associated with climate change, we can act to do some things. Our climate is seriously affected by the use of oil and gasoline. We can use less of both when driving our cars and heating our homes through increased conservation and efficiency and the use of renewable energy. Vermont is moving ahead with new standards for transportation, heating and renewable energy that will benefit all Vermonters. Read more at vpirg.org.
A particular area that may be less evident is our use of plastic. Plastic is almost entirely made from oil, natural gas (converted to ethane and propane) and a host of chemicals. The manufacture and then disposal of plastic contributes to the pollution of our air and water. Images of plastic collecting in the ocean are very disturbing. This same plastic degrades and winds up not only contributing carbon dioxide (having already been made from carbon sources: oil and natural gas) to the atmosphere with increased warming but finds its way into our soil, food, and our bodies. Using less plastic is within our reach. In Vermont, we have made a great stride in reducing our use of plastic by eliminating single-use plastic shopping bags. There is more that can be done. We can avoid buying drinking water in bottles and not using plastic bags when buying produce. Better yet, buying more food locally grown, as a lot of fuel is used transporting produce from out of the area. Purchasing other food products packaged in paper, cardboard, or glass (more readily recycled/reused). Just a few things.
Stay hopeful and work at making changes that can help. More information on plastics and their impact on our climate and environment can be found at ciel.org (Center for International Environment Law) and beyondplastics.org, an organization based in Bennington.
Richard Jorgensen Shaftsbury
North Bennington