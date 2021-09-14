To the editor: A Just Transition Climate Advocates Bennington (CAB), a local climate group, is working with 350 Vermont, a state climate and environment organization, to inform Vermonters about the “Climate Action Plan.”
The new Climate Action Plan will do the following:
• Cut carbon emissions 80 percent by 2050.
• Require that climate solutions reduce energy burdens and minimize negative impacts on rural and marginalized communities. It will create an open, inclusive process that gives everyone, from farmers to builders and local communities, a voice in crafting the state’s path forward.
• Promote the use of natural systems and working lands to capture and store carbon.
• Protect against severe weather events, and build community resilience.
• The bill will set deadlines for climate action and require regular progress reporting. It also allows Vermonters to hold the State accountable if the climate pollution requirements are ignored.
CAB is collecting signatures that will be sent to the Vermont Climate Council to remind them to be faithful to the intentions of this bill. Too often climate and environment legislation becomes watered down by special interest and they fail to be effective. This program of collecting signatures is called “A Just Transition” because we are hopeful this new bill helps all Vermonters live with the effects of climate change.
Also, the Vermont Department of Natural Resources is hosting several public events in September and October; you can join either online or in person. All events are family friendly, free and open to everyone interested in attending. For more information go to climatechange.vermont.gov/getinvolved.
This summer we have watched hurricanes, forest fires, flashing floods, droughts and heat waves on the news. All of these disasters are linked to a changing climate; our earth is getting hotter from carbon dioxide. CAB is looking for your support as our Vermont legislature works to reduce carbon emissions and enable earth’s future. A copy of “A Just Transition” with its requests to the Vermont Climate Council can be found at ClimateAdvocatesBennington.org/A Just Transition.
Let’s reduce carbon emissions.
Michael Weber, CAB Member
Bennington, Sept. 13