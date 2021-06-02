To the Editor: Thank you to everyone who joined us this past weekend at the annual spring party to honor Alison Nowak and Robert Cane for their significant contributions to the Bennington Museum community. Around 80 friends and supporters joined us inside (due to the weather) to enjoy food by Elm Street Market, music by local musicians, and good company. This was the first indoor event we have hosted, and we were so pleased to be able to do so thanks to the successful vaccination rate. For the time being, future Museum events are still scheduled to take place outdoors, but this was a welcome sign of a return to normalcy and a wonderful opportunity to celebrate with friends. Thank you!
Alexina Jones,
Bennington
The writer is the director of advancement at the Bennington Museum.