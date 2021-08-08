To the Editor:
One of the all-too-many misleading statements in the K. Carl Smith speech covered in the Weekend Banner tried to link progressives to the eugenics movement and the Nazis. Eugenics was a pseudo-science developed by conservative professors and others seeking to prove the supremacy of the white race. The eugenics technique was a disastrous “gift” these Americans gave to the Nazis, Germany’s radical right.
Under Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels, the Nazis developed their own disastrous technique. We know it as the “big lie.” It is based on the idea that if you tell a small lie, people are likely to check it out; but if it is too big to be checked out and you tell it often enough, people will believe it. For example: “The only reason Germany lost World War I was because all the Jews betrayed it.” (A higher percentage of Jewish men served in the army than non-Jews.) “Communists burned down Germany’s legislature.” (The Nazis did it.) “The Nazi party is a workers’ party.” (It outlawed unions, enslaved workers, and benefited industrialists.)
There is a danger that the “big lie” technique may prove the Nazi’s disastrous “gift” to us.
David A. Durfee
Bennington