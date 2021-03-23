To the Editor: Since I announced my candidacy for the Pownal Select Board, I have noted a theme running through conversations with my neighbors, which is a “need for change.”
Pownal wants to change, grow and thrive. There is so much potential for our town, including opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts, artists, people who want to raise a family and/or start a business in a really cool town. Our main asset is our diverse population, with different ideas and politics, which is what makes life interesting. There are many untapped resources and ideas regarding what our town could become. We just need to break down barriers by listening to each other, working together and getting busy. I thank the current Select Board for their devotion, but I have to say, it’s time for a change.
The vision laid out in the 2018 Town Plan is a big one. It involves expanding our recreational opportunities, promoting economic development and supporting the arts. Many of you have heard me speak about our need for economic development and it is crucial for our vision. There’s lots of money at the state level after two COVID Relief bills, just waiting for great ideas at the local level as to how best to promote growth in our village zones. Initially, I would love to see an improvement in our overall appearance to make us more welcoming.
As far as the arts are concerned, there are so many museums and entertainment venues around us, we would be remiss not to take advantage of that. Many artists already live, have businesses and have raised families here. I am sure they could help with new ideas. As I said, this is a big vision, one that I know so many of you desire.
I also know that Jenny Dewar shares this dream. I’ve spent the past five years getting to know her and seeing what she does for this town. She helps those less fortunate, runs a successful business in town and genuinely cares, sometimes too much. Yes, she’ll come out swinging when provoked by people who don’t really know her, but that’s who I want in my corner. Smart, caring, experienced and dedicated. Let’s get her elected so she too can share her vision for this great town.
Please vote Slattery for three years and Dewar for one year on your Select Board.
Mike Slattery,
North Pownal