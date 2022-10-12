It is no secret that the candidate elected to represent the Bennington-Rutland district in the House of Representatives will have a wide range of issues to confront, all of which will demand creative solutions.
Pressing energy needs, affordable housing demands, child care access, and a changing education landscape are just a few of a long list of issues that confront our political leaders in a moment when we continue to grapple with the effects of an ongoing pandemic.
As a teacher, a parent, and a Dorset resident, I believe Mike Rice is the candidate ready to confront these issues. Mike offers necessary solutions to complex problems. Whether it is his plan to invest in affordable childcare and workforce training for the next generation of skilled workers to combat labor shortages, his fight to push toward a truly livable wage, his recognition of health care as a human right and not an engine for bigger profits, or his desire to strengthen collective bargaining to support workers and their families, Mike is ready for the challenges we're facing as a state.
But what makes Mike truly special as a candidate is his ability to listen, to truly hear people — to seek out, and draw out, concerns that he can work to ease.
As a teacher, and teacher association representative, I had the privilege to connect with him many months ago. At the time, he hadn’t made education policy a cornerstone of his campaign. He has spent much of the time since then connecting with local educators, and now I see in Mike a representative who understands the need for real reform in financing our education system. He is the endorsed candidate of the Vermont-NEA and has the support of educators in our community.
Mike is a critical thinker who will thoughtfully address the challenges in our school communities and state system. And I believe Mike will bring this thoughtfulness to the table when he represents your priorities, too. Mike has demonstrated over the last year that he’s eager to hear and listen to the education workers in the Bennington-Rutland District — Dorset, Landgrove, Peru, Danby and Mount Tabor — and I hope you will support him with your vote in the upcoming election.
David A. Paarlberg-Kvam
Dorset