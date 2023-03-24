I applaud the Mid Vermont Christian School’s decision to withdraw their girls’ basketball team from the Division IV state tournament because they refused to play a team that has a male transgender teammate. What would otherwise be a no-brainer was turned into a ruckus by the Vermont Principals' Association. At least the school has the backbone to stick to its principles.
Does a transgender male playing on a girls’ basketball team present a risk? As your health columnist Dr. Rebecca Breslow says, “We have no idea.” But she does state that there are physiologic characteristics bestowed by male testosterone levels, beginning before birth, that are irrevocable. Male-specific brain physiology, bone mass and structure, and heart and lung size and capacity are all permanent sex differences that cannot be modified. Most would agree that those characteristics are a competitive advantage.
Notwithstanding the fact that physiology provides the opposing team with a competitive advantage, why expose a girls’ basketball team to the risk of suffering an injury during a competitive game of basketball because one of the opposing team members is a male?
Eric Salat
Manchester