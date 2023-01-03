Thank you for running the commentary on Medically Assisted Death in Massachusetts from the Boston Globe. I feel lucky to live in a right-to-die state like Vermont. So did my father.
When he was diagnosed with terminal colon cancer at the age of 69, he took it in stride. “Everyone has to go some time, and I have had a wonderful life,” he said. Six weeks later, he took his last breath while I sat by his side. He was fortunate to have incredible hospice doctors and nurses who helped his death to be dignified and lacking in pain (for the most part).
We had a very frank conversation right after his diagnosis about what three things he felt were necessary for his remaining quality of life. When the third and final piece was no longer viable, he looked at me, brought up that conversation, and said it was time to call the doctor back. He was ready to go. He could handle the idea of dying, but pain? No.
People like Matt Vallière, executive director of the Patients Rights Action Fund, are not acting on behalf of people like my father, and I am eternally grateful that he got to orchestrate his death on his own terms.
Jenny Dewar
Pownal