To the Editor: On Friday, June 11 we were able to host a fairly normal commencement ceremony at MAUHS. It seemed like a long time coming and the collective intake of fresh air was palpable. The excitement of a sense of normalcy was evident from students, parents and staff. It took a lot of hard work from numerous people to pull this off and our school owes a deep debt of gratitude to those who, in the end, made things possible for our students. I would like to thank:
Our maintenance staff for getting the field and stage in such great shape; Christina Gabrus and our secretaries for constructing the whole process, including tickets and wristbands; the guidance counselors for organizing the much anticipated procession; the Bennington Police Department for their help with the entrance and exit process; Shannon Tatro and Ashley Walker for getting us through the COVID protocols required to hold this event; CAT-TV; Lynn and Spencer Sweet for sound and music; videographer Ryan Scutt; photographer Meaghan Morgan-Puglis; our great class of 2021; Superintendent James Culkeen for his ongoing support of our students; our community and parents.
We also had fantastic support from our community partners who were there to help our seniors celebrate through their donations. Thank you to:
Coggins Auto Group, Tatro Concrete, Hannaford, Bennington Car Wash, Bennington Pizza House, Willy’s Variety, Advance Auto, All-Service Citgo, Bill Latour, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 13, Village Salon & Spa, Jean Dewey, RK Miles, Ramuntos, Benners and the All-Night Parents Group.
We could not have celebrated our senior class without you. Thank you for all you did.
Stephen Nixon,
Bennington
The writer is principal of Mount Anthony Union High School.