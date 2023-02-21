The Select Board members are citizens elected by the town who review and approve important issues in and for our town.
March 7th is fast approaching, and my vote will be for Sarah Perrin, who is up for reelection this year.
Sarah is involved in our town, not only as a member of the Select Board but also sits on the boards of these two committees: The Center for Communication and Medicine, and the Bennington 250th (to be held August 2027). She is a member of the NorShaft Lions, the Mycological Society and the Bennington Garden Club, as well. She is also the co-creator and co-chairperson of the Downton Bennington Food Truck Festival (in its fifth year).
Sarah has been an active member of many other local organizations over the years, proving that she likes to stay involved.
On a personal level, she co-founded Green Mountain Concessions with her husband and manages a number of rental units locally.
I have known Sarah since we started the Food Truck Festival in 2018. She is determined to continue to make Bennington the best that it can be, will always work hard for Bennington residents and is always ready to listen.
Do yourself a favor and get to know all of the candidates, and make an informed vote that you’ll be proud of. Thanks for reading.
Betsy Greenawalt
Bennington