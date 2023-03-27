The Manchester Riverwalk would like to thank all of the town citizens who attended the Town Meeting and voted yes on Article 4, a nonbinding resolution authorizing the Select Board to allocate "up to" $95,000 of nonlocal tax dollars (ARPA or CIRC funds) toward the construction of the ADA-accessible Manchester Community Bridge. Together, we are creating a remarkable pedestrian asset that will be owned by the town and enjoyed by all.
The new bridge will provide a vital link connecting our Main Street commercial corridor with our Town Green, improving accessibility and promoting a healthier pedestrian and bike-friendly downtown. Our continued successful efforts to bring the bridge closer to reality is a testament to the power of partnership and collaboration between individual donors, our business community and the hard-working, civic-minded individuals working for the greater good of our town.
In the spirit of that partnership, the Riverwalk would also like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to the following businesses for their very generous contributions to date: Wohler Realty Group, The Bank of Bennington, rk Miles, Raymond James and Merrill Lynch. It is due to their and others' financial support that the Riverwalk has been able to make great strides in the development and design of this bridge. Their dedication to our cause and commitment to improving our community is truly inspiring, and we are grateful for your generosity.
For more information, check out our website: manchesterriverwalk.org.
The Manchester Riverwalk Board of Directors
Manchester