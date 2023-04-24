In 1971-1972, Oregon and Vermont were the first U.S. states to enact beverage container deposit laws, or “bottle bills.” Eight others followed, and now these 10 states recycle almost half of all the bottles and cans recycled nationally. Vermonters recycle about 80 percent of deposit containers sold; states without deposits recycle only 25 percent.
VPIRG, a statewide environmental organization, estimates that Vermonters have recycled more than 10 billion bottles and cans since the law’s inception. In doing so, we’ve reduced litter in our streams, forests and fields; saved energy and resources; and reduced greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants.
Despite this success, Vermont’s bottle bill hasn’t kept up with the times. Water, sports and energy drinks, fruit and vegetable juices, coffee and teas, and wellness drinks make up half of the beverage market – and none are included in Vermont’s bottle bill. H.158 modernizes the bottle bill by adding those drinks to the law. It also places a deposit on wine: a change that addresses the difficulty of marketing thousands of tons of broken glass from single-stream curbside programs and drop-offs.
Other improvements include making returns more convenient and better-compensating redemption businesses. The bill passed the House in March, and it’s now up to the Senate to do the same. Please call state Sen. Dick Sears at 802-828-2241 to urge him to support H.158, the Modernized Bottle Bill. Make Vermont a national recycling leader again.
Judith Enck
Bennington