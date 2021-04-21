To the Editor: This morning I sent the following email to the Bennington legislative delegation.
“It was wonderful to read that the Vermont legislators are finally considering exempting military pensions. When I read about the debate I thought to myself how many of you have said to a veteran, 'Thank you for your service?'
"As a person who lived in a military community overseas for over 32 years, taught military children ('brats') and instructed military members who were seeking a second career in education at the universities, I can assure you that these are the most honorable, selfless and caring people that I’ve ever known. Most of them stay with the military for 20 or 25 years and during this time they move every two to three years to a different location, reestablish themselves and their families in another community and when they leave on a mission, never have the assurance that they will come home that night. Military members and their families are strong. In my experience I have known them to live up to the expression, 'Bloom where you are planted.' They are the people that you can count on in your community. They will be your volunteers. They will support your schools. They will be the first ones to jump in and help or organize a project in a town.
"I believe that you have to stop thinking about how much it will cost the taxpayers of Vermont in terms of pensions that are not taxed. The average military retiree is between 40 and 43 years of age. Most if not all work another job after retirement. That income and the income of their spouse is usually higher than their military pay was and that income can be taxed.
"I urge you to pass this bill as soon as possible. Thank a military person for their service.”
It’s my understanding that the legislators have debated over this bill during the past month in committee and in open session. Some have suggested it should be limited to $10,000 and even up to $30,000. This translates in reality to a tax benefit of $100-$300 for the year. If readers of the Bennington Banner remember, not too long ago the state legislature gave away $10,000 for people to come and work in the state. I ask you, wouldn’t you rather not tax military pension and attract competent skill workers who have a history of working hard for their community and who already have health benefits?
Please write to your senators and representative and urge them to make this happen. This is how you thank a military person for their service.
Jackie Kelly,
Bennington