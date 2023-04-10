Vermont has sent hundreds, if not thousands, of its 18-year-old citizens off to wars around the globe over many years. These fine young citizens honorably served their state and country in the tradition of service extending back to Ethan Allan and The Green Mountain Boys. They were recognized as adults who were fully cognizant of their decision and actions and willing to accept responsibility for the results of their choice.
Sadly, Vermont has been dealing with another group of 18-year-olds as juveniles. I speak of those who have elected to live and operate outside of the laws and societal norms of this state, more specifically, drug dealers and gun traffickers. For reasons that escape my logic, the standard that 18-year-olds may be held responsible enough to go off to war, yet when they elect to become a criminal, they are treated as juveniles by the legal system of Vermont. Can anyone honestly explain this complete disconnect from logic? I think it is well past the time for major reform in the Vermont Criminal Justice System when addressing 18-year-old criminals. I ask that the people of this state petition our representative to address is inconsistency in our laws.
Clark Adams
Bennington